Lillia Ava Rae Walsh
Lillia Ava Rae Walsh

August 16, 2019

Lillia Ava Rae Walsh, 19, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with a time of memory sharing at 7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on August 19, 2019
