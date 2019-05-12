Lewis G. Andringa

BLACK RIVER FALLS/SPARTA -- Lewis G. Andringa, 83, of Black River Falls, formerly of Sparta, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at County Terrace in Black River Falls.

He was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Sparta, the only child of, George and Arlie (Fanning) Andringa. Lewis attended Sparta High School before working various jobs for different stores in Sparta. Whoever needed him, he was there. Lewis worked at Morrow Memorial Home for over 10 years and then for Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center; and he retired after working 20 years. In 2012, he moved to Black River Falls. Lewis was an active member of the Sparta United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing cards, listening to country music, and riding his bike.

Survivors include many cousins; other relatives; and friends.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; aunts; uncles; and other relatives.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at