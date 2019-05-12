Lewis G. Andringa
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lewis G. Andringa

December 02, 1935 - May 12, 2019

Lewis G. Andringa Lewis G. Andringa
BLACK RIVER FALLS/SPARTA -- Lewis G. Andringa, 83, of Black River Falls, formerly of Sparta, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at County Terrace in Black River Falls.
He was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Sparta, the only child of, George and Arlie (Fanning) Andringa. Lewis attended Sparta High School before working various jobs for different stores in Sparta. Whoever needed him, he was there. Lewis worked at Morrow Memorial Home for over 10 years and then for Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center; and he retired after working 20 years. In 2012, he moved to Black River Falls. Lewis was an active member of the Sparta United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing cards, listening to country music, and riding his bike.
Survivors include many cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; aunts; uncles; and other relatives.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com
Published on May 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Lewis
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 15, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.