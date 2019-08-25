Follow story
Lester H. Wiegrefe
August 25, 2019
Lester H. Wiegrefe
Lester H. Wiegrefe, 94, formerly of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Spring Grove Assisted Living, Spring Grove, Minn. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of loss. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 27, 2019
