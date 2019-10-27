Follow story
Lester W. Nicolai
August 17, 1924 - October 27, 2019
Lester W. Nicolai, 95, of La Crosse went home to be with Jesus Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Lester was born Aug. 17, 1924. in La Crosse.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate. Burial with military honors performed by the Stoddard American Legion Post #315 and active duty Air Force will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at church.
Published on November 2, 2019
in memory of Lester
1 posts
Nov 02, 2019
My deepest sympathy at your loss.