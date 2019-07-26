Leslie K. Voss
Leslie K. Voss

May 18, 1952 - July 26, 2019

Leslie K. Voss, 67, of La Crosse passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born May 18, 1952, in La Crosse, to Frank and Jane (Walters) Voss. Leslie graduated from La Crescent High School in 1971. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Gundersen Lutheran as a central processing technician for many years. He was an avid golfer. He loved Karaoke and impersonating Elvis.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Private burial will take place at a later date in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.Leslie K. Voss
Published on July 27, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

