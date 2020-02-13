LeSandra Judy Wheeler

LeSandra Judy Wheeler, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Born Dec. 14, 1942, in La Crosse, to John N (Jack) and Lilah (Brenengen) Johnson, where they lived on a farm in Stensven Coulee. She graduated High School from Galesville-Ettrick in 1961.

As a child, she suffered two bouts of rheumatic fever, being bedridden for weeks at a time. Sandy and Terry met outside of the theater in Blair, after a movie, while they were still in high school. Their first meeting resulted in a late-night car ride and hunting watermelons.

They married Jan. 26, 1963, a very, very cold and snowy day, at the Living Hope Church, in Ettrick. Terry and Sandy worked together at ETCO in Ettrick. Sandy later worked at the Blair Lefse Co. Tim came June 27, 1964. Sandy started the Midtown Cafe in 1968, in Blair, which she ran until 1978, when she sold it to Amy Tenneson. Then the youngest and last son, Jon, was born May 1, 1974.

Not soon after, Sandy went to GVCC to manage the Dietary /Kitchen Department for 18 more years. Sandy retired at 60 years of age from GVCC, she worked there from 1984 to 2002. Sandy served on the Blair City Council for a term and a half. She was particularly happy to have been on the city council when the City Hall was saved and remodeled.

She was also involved in MNC and was a past president. Sandy ran the Blair Cheese Fest parade for many years. Sandy further enjoyed being members of MA & PA Bowling, the welcoming committee at the church and she served at the annual Lutefisk dinner. Sandy and Linda Nereng started the Christmas "2nd St. Lighting," which lit the streets with the glow of candle lights and grew into the whole town with many-valued helpers, continuing the tradition today!

Sandy and the MNC started the Blair flower beautification project, hanging flower pots in the Blair business district, later she continued to run it with the help of Terry for years. You would often see them in the truck and trailer watering the plants in the early morning hours.

Sandy made every effort to beautify her yard with many flowers, trees and landscaping, including a large pond. The floral abundance created a haven for birds which she was fond of.

Tim and Julie got married in 1985. Not soon after Jon and Amy married in 1998, with two beautiful granddaughters, Madison in 2004 and Nora in 2010. Sandy enjoyed very much being a grandmother. Sandy enjoyed the company of several pets; most noteworthy was a Pomeranian named Buffer and in later years she had four Shih Tzu's named Buttons, Bow, Tinkerbell and Lucy.

Sandy and Terry enjoyed going to Florida, for the winter in their RV, making even more friends than they already have.

Sandy is survived by her devoted husband, Terry; sons, Tim and Jon, with their wives, Julie (Tranberg) and Amy (Brueggen); granddaughters, Madison and Nora; Sandy's surviving sisters and brothers, Jerome and Deanna (Salmonson) Johnson of Ettrick, Bernie and Linda Byrne of Ettrick, George and Laurie Knutson of Black River Falls, Joey and Audra (Quarne) Johnson of Ettrick; brother-in-law, Burton Wheeler of Evansville, Wis. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lilah Johnson; in-laws, Archie and Teresa (Kindschy) Wheeler; and sister-in-law, Donna (Stensven) Wheeler and Carol (Klimek) Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Blair Lutheran Parish West Building, in Blair. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Blair Lutheran West Building. Burial will follow the service in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage ( ) is assisting the family with arrangements.