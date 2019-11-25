Follow story
LeRoy H. Ready
November 25, 2019
LeRoy H. Ready
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- LeRoy H. Ready, 90, of La Crescent died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 29, 2019
in memory of LeRoy
in memory of LeRoy
