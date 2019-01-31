LeRoy Kenneth Elliott

BANGOR -- LeRoy Kenneth Elliott, 71, of Bangor passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at his winter home in Donna, Texas.

LeRoy was born Nov. 30, 1947, to Ervin and Ardelle (Holley) of the Bangor area. LeRoy graduated from Bangor High School in 1965. LeRoy was a hard Worker his whole life. Right out of school he worked at Trane company full time, while also working part-time for Orin Nyseth of West Salem and the Nordstrom brothers of Melrose, as a carpenter, until he took a job on the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1972, where he later retired in 2007. Besides working on the railroad, LeRoy always had a hobby farm. He enjoyed farming, camping, fishing, traveling, playing his concertina and happy hour, while sharing stories and memories with family and friends.

LeRoy is survived by four children, David (Cheri) Elliott, Kathy (David) Belsha, Kris Olson, Darin Elliott; his special friend, Rosie Garcia; six grandchildren, Tony Elliott, Kody Seekamp, Krystle (Mike) Stoughtenger, John Olson, Jackie Olson and Courtney Elliott; two great-grandsons, Eilam and Landon; his mother, Ardelle Elliott; along with six siblings, Larry (Betty) Elliott, Norb (Diane) Elliott, Bob (Bonnie) Elliott, Karen (Jim) Lee, Carol Parks, Danny (Kristi) Elliott. He is preceded in death by his father, Ervin.

LeRoy was one of a kind, his favorite song was "I Did It My Way" and he sure did. He will be missed by many. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. April 14, at Augie's Bar & Grill in Bangor.

The family requests no cards or memorials. They would like you to come and share your memories and stories of Leroy.