LeRoy Clair Dybing

LeRoy Clair Dybing passed away peacefully with his family by his side Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona.

LeRoy was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Harvey, N.D., to Clarence and Clara (Solberg) Dybing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol May (Wilcox) Dybing Jan. 4, 2015.

LeRoy grew up on the family farm in Harvey. His lifelong interest in learning began when he would ride his pony to the one room schoolhouse. He graduated from North Dakota State College in Fargo, with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, he drove his Austin Healey to Oregon, where he began his career in the paper-making industry, finishing his career as director of quality assurance at Rhinelander Paper Company.

His career took him to St. Francisville, La., where he met Carol May on a blind date. They were married May 1, 1965.

He is survived by children, Brian (Heather) Dybing, Kay (Tom) Conway; grandchildren, Carter and Ethan Dybing, Paul, Claire and Jack Conway; his brother, Wayne (LoAnne).

He was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Winona. LeRoy enjoyed building furniture for friends, family and church, spending time with family and reading about Norwegian history. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and was especially proud of his two holes in one.

He will be greatly missed by his family.

Private burial will be in St. Francisville, in August.

