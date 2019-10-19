Follow story
LeRoy H. Boehlke
November 08, 1928 - October 19, 2019
LeRoy 'Roy' H. Boehlke
LeRoy Boehlke, 90, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Bethel Home in Viroqua.
Roy was born in Kingsville, Texas, Nov. 8, 1928, to Martin and Edna (Krause) Boehlke. He graduated from Central High School in 1947. In 1948, Roy married his wife of 71 years, Delores "Dorie" (Hansen) at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.
After high school, Roy worked at Arenz Shoe Store in La Crosse. In 1950, Roy and Dorie moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where all four of their children were born. In 1963, the family returned to La Crosse, where Roy worked as a property manager until he retired in 1993.
Roy is survived by his wife, Dorie; their children, Debbie (Larry) Panek, Gary (Tami) Boehlke, Mark (Jane) Boehlke and Scott (Shar) Boehlke; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Roger (Belinda) Boehlke. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepfather, Harry Rick.
Roy was a kind and caring husband and father, who loved to laugh and was not afraid to cry. He dearly loved Dorie and their 70+ years of life together. He also loved to play cards, garden (tomatoes and flowers especially) and fish, especially on Lake Onalaska.
The family would like to thank Eagle Crest South, Gundersen Health System, Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Bethel Home, for their kind and compassionate care for Roy over the past three years.
A memorial service and celebration of Roy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
To read Roy's expanded obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the English Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published on October 26, 2019
