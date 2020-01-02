Leora Clara Kish

Leora Clara Kish, 93, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born in La Crosse Jan. 17, 1926, to Nicholas and Anna (Koelbl) Strasser. On Aug. 7, 1946, she married Jule B. Kish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Leora worked at the Electric Auto Lite for two years where she met her husband. After their marriage she stayed at home to raise their nine children. Several years later she went to work at La Crosse Footwear where she retired after more than 15 years. Leora was a member of St. Anne's Alter Society at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW all of La Crosse. She was also a Co-founding member of the La Crosse Association of Responsible Citizens (ARC).

Leora loved life, especially when spending time with family. She enjoyed playing cards, euchre twice weekly at the Moose Club, 500 club at Mary Mother of the Church, and monthly Sheepshead with her cousins, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed singing, listening to music, dancing in her younger years, attending church, baking (especially apple pies and banana nut bread), and was a devoted Packer fan.

Leora is survived by two daughters, Mary (Mark) Swiggum of La Crosse, Julie (Chris) Corazza of Cave Creek, Ariz. Six sons, William (Mary) Kish of La Crosse, Richard (Lyn) Kish of Onalaska, Thomas Kish of La Crosse, Peter (Lisa Olsen) Kish of La Crosse, Joseph (Denise) Kish of Hatfield, Wis., John (Lynn Cade) of La Crosse. She was blessed with 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Leora is further survived by a sister, Teresa Heberlein; and many nieces and nephews. Leora was preceded in death by her husband, Jule; two sons, James and Raymond; four brothers, Nicholas (Bud), Mathias, Joseph and Frances; and a sister, Mary Sexauer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse with the Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 until time of service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to ARC or Holy Trinity Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

Leora was an amazing, sweet, generous, and beautiful lady who loved everyone and was loved in return. We will always carry your memory in our hearts Mom. We love you so very much. Online guestbook is available at .