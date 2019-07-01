Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Leonette Julia Kernan
July 01, 2019
Leonette Julia Kernan
WEXFORD, Iowa -- Leonette Julia Kernan, 100, of Wexford died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Thornton Manor, Lansing, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wexford, with the Rev. John Moser as Celebrant, with visitation one hour before Mass. Inurnment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Wexford.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
WEXFORD, Iowa -- Leonette Julia Kernan, 100, of Wexford died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Thornton Manor, Lansing, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wexford, with the Rev. John Moser as Celebrant, with visitation one hour before Mass. Inurnment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Wexford.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on July 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Leonette
in memory of Leonette
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.