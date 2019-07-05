Leona Lauden
Leona Lauden

July 05, 2019

CAMP DOUGLAS -- Leona Lauden, 95, of Camp Douglas, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 215 Douglas St., Camp Douglas. Pastor Jeff Ruetten will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Camp Douglas Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or Tomah Hospice Touch. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on July 7, 2019
