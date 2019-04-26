Follow story
Leo Harpstreith
April 26, 2019
Leo Michael "Mike" Harpstreith
Leo Michael "Mike" Harpstreith, 73, of La Crosse died at his home Friday, April 26, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, May 3, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with the Rev. James Radatz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service and a reception will follow immediately after the service at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 30, 2019
