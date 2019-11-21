Lenore M. Raverty
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lenore M. Raverty

November 21, 2019

Lenore M. Raverty Lenore M. Raverty
Lenore M. Raverty, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 23, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Lenore M. Raverty, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Lenore
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 23, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.