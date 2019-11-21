Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lenore M. Raverty
November 21, 2019
Lenore M. Raverty
Lenore M. Raverty, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Lenore M. Raverty, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 23, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Lenore
in memory of Lenore
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 23, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.