Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lenore A. Horman
September 17, 2019
Lenore 'Lindy' A. Horman
Lenore "Lindy" A. Horman, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph, just 22 days after her beloved husband, Robert. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service, Friday, Sept. 20, with a reception to follow. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Lenore A. Horman, please visit Tribute Store.
Lenore "Lindy" A. Horman, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph, just 22 days after her beloved husband, Robert. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service, Friday, Sept. 20, with a reception to follow. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Lenore A. Horman, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 17, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Lenore
in memory of Lenore
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 17, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.