Lenore A. Horman
Lenore A. Horman

September 17, 2019

Lenore A. Horman Lenore 'Lindy' A. Horman
Lenore "Lindy" A. Horman, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph, just 22 days after her beloved husband, Robert. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service, Friday, Sept. 20, with a reception to follow. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 17, 2019
