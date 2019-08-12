Follow story
Lenore R. Gentry
Lenore R. Gentry, 71, of La Crosse was granted her angel wings Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse, at a later date. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on August 12, 2019
