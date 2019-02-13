Len W. Schnick

Len W. Schnick, 71, of La Crosse passed away with his son, daughter, brothers, sister and close family by his side, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born March 9, 1947, to Leonard and Helen (Young) Schnick.

He is survived by his son, Nathan (Sarah), their son, William and daughters, Lenora and Elizabeth; his daughter, Andrea (Max Trane) Schnick; and his former wife, Louise Keenan. Len is also survived by his brothers, Paul Schnick, Peter Schnick; and his special friend, Pat Novosel; sister, Karen (Jerry) Becker; sister-in-law, Rosalie Schnick; nephews, Zachary (Gretchen) Becker and their son, Benjamin and daughter, Anna; nephew, Philip (Tricia) Becker, their son, Kai; cousin, Jo Ann Paffenbarger, special friend, Sandee Winterfield; and the entire Keenan family.

Len was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Helen Schick; brothers, Steven and Ronald Schnick; former parents-in-law, Walter and Margaretta Keenan; and friends, Dave Patros and Richard Blomquist.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Dr. Richard Erickson will officiate with burial to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Len's family would like to give special thanks to Gundersen Health System, especially Dr. Zaky, Jo Lenarz and Steve, the valet attendant.

