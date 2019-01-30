Leland Jerome Briggs

The spirit of Leland Jerome Briggs, 79, has flown high, beyond the sky, into everlasting peace. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. He leaves behind a family who has always depended in his strength of character, wisdom and love.

Leland was blessed to grow up in the small town of Ettrick and could always count on his childhood friends for skating, skiing, swimming, fishing and all around fun. In his adult years, his favorite memories were playing for Irv's Bar Softball Team, where his pitching skills helped bring home many victories, fishing in the North American Walleye Tournament in La Crosse, where he placed fourth and hunting with his sons and grandsons. He worked many years as a supervisor in local industries including ETCO and TRW.

He graduated from Gale Ettrick in 1957 and proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy. His marriage to Carolyn Mitchell followed and they were blessed with Sally (Bob) Le Tendre of Racine, Wis., David (Amy) Briggs and twin brother, Darrin (Missy) Briggs both of Onalaska. Leland enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren, Jonathon and Lauren Le Tendre, Cameron and Karli Briggs and Landon and Carter Briggs. He also leaves behind his brothers, John O. Briggs of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Russell Briggs of Columbus, Ohio; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Irene (Nelson) Briggs; brothers, Robert and Curtis Briggs; a sister, Patricia; and an infant son, Daniel.

Leland had strong passions in life; family, the great outdoors and a work ethic beyond reproach. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Ettrick, with Father Amalraj Antony presiding. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Ettrick Fire Department and G.E.T. First Responders, the wonderful staff at Gundersen Health System, for their care and compassion and the Veterans Administration.

Memorials can be directed to St. Bridget's Catholic Church, the Ettrick Fire Department or the G.E.T. First responders.

