Lee Willard Koltermann

HOLMEN -- Lee Willard Koltermann, 46, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home after an almost four year battle with cancer. He was born to Willard and Lois (Melby) Koltermann in La Crosse, July 26, 1973. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor and graduated from Bangor High School. He married Robin Vieth in September of 2005. Lee had worked for Interstate Roofing Company in Onalaska and Ledegar Roofing Company in La Crosse. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and especially spending time with his family.

Lee is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sherman and Lois Olson of Bangor; sisters, Lorna (Clifton) Wolfe of West Salem, Susan (Tuan) Bute of Dresbach, Minn., Lisa (Vince) Koskovich of Mindoro; brothers, Carl (Kelly Brown) of Crosby, N.D., and James of Holmen. He is also survived by his stepbrother and sisters, Ricky Olson of La Crosse, Linda (Gary) Keuser of Coon Valley, Pamela (Joseph) Williams of St. Joseph Ridge, Lauri (Jeffrey) Schultz of Stoddard and Vicky (John) Schreiner of Kaukauna, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and uncles and aunts, Sherman Melby, Frank and Beverly Koltermann, Emil Koltermann, Carmen Koltermann, George Mael; and cousin, Donald Koltermann.

Friends may call from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Family graveside services will be held in the Burns Cemetery in Bangor.