Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Lee A. Allen
May 11, 2019
Lee A. Allen
Lee A. Allen, 81, of La Crosse died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Burial will military honors will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Ferryville Cemetery, Ferryville. Complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Lee A. Allen, 81, of La Crosse died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Burial will military honors will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Ferryville Cemetery, Ferryville. Complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 13, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Lee
in memory of Lee
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 13, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.