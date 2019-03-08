Leatrice E. McEvilly

Leatrice E. McEvilly, 92, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at her daughter's home in Burnsville, Minn. She was born Sept. 8, 1926, to Walter and Tilda (Olson) Huffey.

After graduating from high school, Lea moved to the Quad Cities, where she worked for International Harvester/Farmall. While working here, Lea won a contest at work and became a rodeo queen, and also won a trip to Mexico.

On June 17, 1949, Lea married Jerry McEvilly in Rock Island, Ill. After marriage, Lea became a homemaker, while Jerry was a welder who worked on a crew building water towers. Lea and Jerry lived all over the Midwest, and also spent six months in Haiti due to Jerry's job.

Lea and Jerry permanently moved back to the Caledonia, Minn. area in 1960, and purchased the current family farm in 1965. After moving to the farm, Lea began raising sheep, and continued raising them for 47 years. She won the state Silver Bell Award in 1980.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Chris) Dibble, of Burnsville, and Sean McEvilly of Caledonia. She is also survived by sister, Esther Enyart of Lancaster, Texas; sister, Lotus; and brother-in-law, Barton Bulman, of Caledonia; and sister-in-law, Jean Huffey, of Waterville, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd Huffey, Vinton Huffey, Vernon Huffey, Shirley Brown, Greta Lockhart, Merle Schultz, and George Huffey. She was also preceded in death by in-laws, Myrtle Huffey, Lillian Huffey, Marian Huffey, LuVerne Brown, and Jyles Schultz.

A celebration of Lea's life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Four Seasons Community Center, 900 North Kingston St., Caledonia.