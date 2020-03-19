Le Roy Edward Butterfield
Le Roy Edward Butterfield

March 19, 2020

Le Roy "Tony" Edward Butterfield, 95, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family. A service announcement and full obituary will appear at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on March 21, 2020
