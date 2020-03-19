Follow story
Le Roy Edward Butterfield
March 19, 2020
Le Roy Edward Butterfield
Le Roy "Tony" Edward Butterfield, 95, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family. A service announcement and full obituary will appear at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on March 21, 2020
