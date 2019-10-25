Follow story
Lawrence G. McAreavy
October 25, 2019
Lawrence G. McAreavy
Lawrence G. McAreavy, 65, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Father Rick Roberts will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until time of services Wednesday. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Lawrence G. McAreavy, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
