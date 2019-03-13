Lawrence W. Bolen
Lawrence W. Bolen

March 13, 2019

Lawrence "Larry" W. Bolen, 80, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Dive Bar, 1920 Ward Ave., on the south side of La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent to Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in La Crosse, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
