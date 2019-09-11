LaVonne Rodenberg
September 11, 2019

LaVonne J. Rodenberg, 90, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Gundersen Heath System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Olivet Lutheran Church in memory of LaVonne.
For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 12, 2019
