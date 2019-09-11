Follow story
LaVonne Rodenberg
September 11, 2019
LaVonne J. Rodenberg
LaVonne J. Rodenberg, 90, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Gundersen Heath System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Olivet Lutheran Church in memory of LaVonne.
Published on September 12, 2019
