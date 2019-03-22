Lavonne Larson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lavonne Larson

August 14, 1929 - March 22, 2019

Lavonne Larson Lavonne A. Larson
Lavonne A. Larson, 89, of La Crosse died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Bangor, to Helmer and Ida Larson. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Ekern; a brother, Jim (Kay) Larson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Arlene and Marian.
A private graveside service will be held at French Creek Cemetery, rural Ettrick. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.
Published on March 26, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Lavonne
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 26, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.