Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Lavonne Larson
August 14, 1929 - March 22, 2019
Lavonne A. Larson
Lavonne A. Larson, 89, of La Crosse died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Bangor, to Helmer and Ida Larson. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Ekern; a brother, Jim (Kay) Larson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Arlene and Marian.
A private graveside service will be held at French Creek Cemetery, rural Ettrick. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.
Lavonne A. Larson, 89, of La Crosse died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Bangor, to Helmer and Ida Larson. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Ekern; a brother, Jim (Kay) Larson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Arlene and Marian.
A private graveside service will be held at French Creek Cemetery, rural Ettrick. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.
Published on March 26, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Lavonne
in memory of Lavonne
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 26, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.