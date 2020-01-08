LaVonne Cunningham
January 08, 2020

LaVonne "Faith" Cunningham, 72, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 10, 2020
Kirk and Cindi
Jan 10, 2020
