LaVonne Cunningham
January 08, 2020
LaVonne 'Faith' Cunningham
LaVonne "Faith" Cunningham, 72, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 10, 2020
in memory of LaVonne
Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020

Spring Has Sprung Mixed Basket was purchased for the family of LaVonne Cunningham by Kirk and Cindi.