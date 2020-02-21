LaVon Doris Kyser
LaVon Doris Kyser

February 21, 2020

MELROSE -- LaVon Doris Kyser, 84, of rural Melrose died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, from South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on February 24, 2020
