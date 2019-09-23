Lavina Campton
Lavina Campton

February 07, 1946 - September 23, 2019

Lavina Kidd Campton
Lavina Kidd Campton, 73, of La Crosse passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Gundersen Health System. Lavina was born Feb. 7, 1946, the daughter of Gifford and Dorothy (Craig) Kidd. Lavina was only one year old when her father passed. When Lavina was five years old her mother married Lawrence Ames. Lavina married Jim Campton and together they had five children, Tammy, Quint, Jimmy, Rokell, and Angela. Lavina was a very kind, caring person, with a great sense of humor and a huge heart. After Jim's parents died, Lavina and Jim raised his siblings, Linda, Liz, Louise, Duane and Christine.
Survivors include her children, Tammy (special friend, Jeff) Campton, Jimmy Campton, Rokell (Adrian) O'Dell, Angela (Lance) Marsh; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her brothers, Duane (Jean) Kidd, Dorsey Ames, Danny (Jody) Ames; sisters, Marilyn (Pflueger) Scarbrough, Delores (John) Rydberg; many special nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins and friends.
Lavina was preceded in death by her infant son, Quint; her children's father, Jim; her father, Gifford; and stepfather, Lawrence; her mother, Dorothy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Shirley) Kidd, William Keith (Gerry) Kidd; her sister and brother-in-law, Wilma Kathleen (Jim) Abel; brothers-in-law, Chet Pflueger and Doc Scarbrough; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a family celebration of Lavina's life at Bethany on Cass at a later date.
Published on September 28, 2019
in memory of Lavina
