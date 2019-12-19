LaVern W. Steele

LaVern W. Steele, 95, of La Crosse died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System. He was born in Melvina, April 16, 1924, to John and Celia (Pfaff) Steele. On June 23, 1949, he married Kathryn Brandt in Cashton.

LaVern had proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II and with the Air Force during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1951, with the rank of Staff Sargent. LaVern worked as a machinist with Trane Co. of La Crosse and was a member of the Trane 25 Year Club. He enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with friends.

In addition to his wife,, Kathryn, he is survived by one daughter, Cindy (Paul Rueckheim) Urban of Melvina; one son, Tom Steele of Madison, Wis.; and one grandson, Taylor. He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Lila Pfaff, Verna Rugg, Viola Burnett and Ethel Brown; and his brother, Ray Steele.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Private family committal will take place in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at .