Lavern A. Benson
Lavern A. Benson

November 18, 2019

WEST SALEM/DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lavern A. Benson,72, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Lavern was originally from Darlington, Wis., and he lived in West Salem, for the last 35 years. Lavern graduated from Darlington High School. He joined the Navy in 1967. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Brown Water Navy aboard the USS Harnett County, as an engineer. When he left the Navy, he came back to Darlington. He reconnected with Nancy Cline and the two married Aug 26,1972. Lavern is survived by his wife, Nancy (Cline) Benson; Heidi Benson, Benjamin Benson and Amanda (Leif Hanson); grandson, William Hanson; his sister, Deanna (Jim) Collins; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lila (Buehler) Benson; brother, Leslie Benson; sister, Marjorie Benson; and niece, Olivia Benson.
Lavern's family is inviting you to join them for a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14, at Maple Grove Venue, W4141 Cty. Road B, West Salem.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
