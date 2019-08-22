Follow story
Laurence Schmidt
August 22, 2019
Laurence "Larry" Schmidt
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Laurence "Larry" Schmidt, 72, of Caledonia died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on August 24, 2019
