Lauren Valentina Berg was born in Ulan Ude, Buryatia, Russia, June 19, 2000. On Monday, April 1, 2019, we were called by the Chaplain at St. Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., asking us to come to the hospital as soon as we could. This was a call a parent never wants to receive. When we arrived, we were heartbroken to learn that Lauren had passed away as a result of a pulmonary/cardiac arrest, due to an unidentified infection, results pending an autopsy.

Lauren was adopted by her parents, Scott and Sherri Berg, just prior to her second birthday, along with her younger adopted brother, Samuel. Lauren and Sam were greeted at the airport by their grandparents, aunts, uncles and several cousins, and an instant bond was formed.

Lauren considered her Mom to be her very best friend and she had a very close bond with her father, appreciating every single day she had with family. She was an excellent role model for her three younger siblings and she always treated each of them with a great amount of respect. She was a constant coach and mentor to them, encouraging them to be the best they can in whatever they do. Recently Lauren was asked by a college friend what was most important to her, and what she treasured the most in life? To both questions, she had no hesitation when she answered "my family."

Lauren also loved her extended family. Visiting her grandparents during lunch or between her many extracurricular activities, was very important to her and she loved spending time with them and they loved spending time with her.

Lauren was the type of girl who wanted to be involved in as many activities as she could. She strived to be the best in everything she did. At a young age, she was involved in several sports including softball, basketball, volleyball and dance. She excelled in all. She became the starting varsity pitcher for Westby High School when she was a sophomore and softball was her favorite sport. She also started on her varsity volleyball team. In addition, Lauren was a varsity cheerleader.

Music was also very inspiring to her. Throughout middle school and high school, Lauren was a member of the choir and band, as a trumpet player. Lauren also started dancing as a young girl and she was very passionate about this. She competed in many dance competitions and her senior solo dance in front of a packed auditorium, was one of her proudest moments.

Lauren graduated from Westby High School in May 2018. She was accepted to UW-Eau Claire and had been a student there since September, majoring in business and human resources. She adjusted very well to college and made many friends.

Lauren is survived by her parents, Scott and Sherri Berg; her younger siblings, Samuel, Jayda and Ava. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Frederick and Lou Ann Engh; maternal aunts and uncles, Pam Lawton (Mike), Rod Engh (Shelley), Dawn Gale (Paul) and Brad Engh (Rick); maternal cousins, Lindsey Proeung (Sota), Tyler Mikkelson, Brooke Mikkelson (Tyler) Jenny Anthon (Eric); Jeremy Engh, Jenna Engh (Brehn), Brittany Ranta (Luke) and Katelyn Fauske; Sydney Kallenbach (Jake), Gabe Gale (Claire) and Clay Gale (Haley); Lauren Liethen (Jesse), Taylor Lueck (Tyler), Brady Niemeier; special second cousin, Brody Proeung; and several other cousins; her paternal aunts and uncles, Bryan Berg (Linda), Cheryl Trussoni ( Tim) and Darin Berg (Shana); paternal cousins, Kaitie and Jesse Trussoni; Dalton, Kenzie and Spencer Berg; Jacob and Kenny Berg; and several paternal great-aunts and uncles.

Also, a large impact and influence in Lauren's upbringing were family friends. They helped guide and mentor her to become the beautiful soul that she was.

Lauren was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Yvonne (Sennes) Berg; as well as many great-uncles; great-aunts; and cousins. Special mention would be her sole first cousin, Haley Fauske, whom she attended high school with and was taken way too soon from us in 2015.

In her short life, Lauren touched many. She will live on in our hearts forever. God bless her soul. Rest in peace, our beautiful angel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m.Friday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Condolences may be given at . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to FAFWA (Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area) PO Box 8, Westby, WI 54667; or the Norseman Booster Club-Softball Complex PO Box 91 Westby, WI 54667.