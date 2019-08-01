Laura L. Haskell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Laura L. Haskell

August 01, 2019

Laura L. Haskell Laura L. Haskell
Laura L. Haskell, 91, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Laura
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 17, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.