Larry D. Roberts
Larry D. Roberts

November 05, 2019

SPARTA -- Larry D. Roberts, 65, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 6, 2019
