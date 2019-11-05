Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Larry D. Roberts
November 05, 2019
Larry D. Roberts
SPARTA -- Larry D. Roberts, 65, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
SPARTA -- Larry D. Roberts, 65, of Sparta passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 6, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Larry
in memory of Larry
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 06, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.