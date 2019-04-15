Follow story
Larry G. Pipkin
October 01, 1945 - April 15, 2019
Larry G. Pipkin
Larry G. Pipkin, 73, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Oct. 1, 1945, to Gil and Bonnie Pipkin. He married Sue Jerome in Bangor, Feb. 22, 1969, and later Lori Burt June 10, 2006.
Larry loved hunting, fishing and reading. He spent 21 years on the Bangor-Burns Fire Department and served as an MP in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1969.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, Eric (Pam) Pipkin, Jason (Johanna) Pipkin; step-daughter, Michelle (Brian) Thomas; and brother, Roger (Dorothy) Pipkin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gil and Bonnie Pipkin.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gundersen Hospital who made him feel comfortable and cared for at the end.
The family will be holding a private burial service at a later date.
Published on April 26, 2019
