Larry R. Myren
October 24, 2019
Larry R. Myren
ONALASKA -- Larry R. Myren, 80, of Onalaska passed away at his home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Onalaska City Cemetery. A reception will follow at Drugan's Castle Mound Country Club. Larry's family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Hospice for their loving care and support. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 2, 2019
in memory of Larry
