Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Larry P. Mullen
October 04, 1944 - October 25, 2019
Larry P. Mullen
Larry P. Mullen, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, Wis.
Larry was born Oct. 4, 1944, to Frank and Gladys (Grawin) Mullen. He was baptized at St. Mathews Lutheran Church on South Ridge and was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington, Wis. He is a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Madison, Wis., where he ushered and was a leader with the Lutheran Pioneers. He is currently a member of St. John's Lutheran in Kendall.
On Dec. 18, 1965, Larry married Rita Bray, the love of his life. Together they raised three children, Gregory, Michael and Cindy.
Larry, better known as "Moon" or "Uncle Lar," was a kind, down to earth person, who never spoke a bad word about anyone. He enjoyed hunting, camping, cutting wood, watching TV, roller skating in his younger days and being "on the farm." He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Union, Local 139 and Kendall American Legion Post #309.
In death he will be reunited with his son, Greg, who passed away in 1989. Also, preceding him in death are his parents, Frank and Gladys Mullen; his parents-in-law, Nelson and Opal (Malosh) Bray; and his aunt, Margaret (Butch) Kiel.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rita; his son, Michael (Jodi Greenwood); his daughter, Cindy; one aunt, Beatrice Burkhalter; and his sister, Vicki (Robert) Kenngott. He is also survived by Jodi's daughter, Katelyn (Tom) Statz, their daughter, Raelynn, and Jodi's son, Garret; sisters-in-law, Pat (Verlyn) Brey, Nina Wendland, Pat Williams; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by Kendall American Legion Post #309. Friends and relatives may call one hour before the service.
The family requests memorials be given in Larry's honor to the restoration of Glenwood Park, payable to Village of Kendall, 219 W Railroad St, Kendall, Wis., 54638, with notation for Park Fund. To send flowers to the family of Larry P. Mullen, please visit Tribute Store.
Larry P. Mullen, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, Wis.
Larry was born Oct. 4, 1944, to Frank and Gladys (Grawin) Mullen. He was baptized at St. Mathews Lutheran Church on South Ridge and was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington, Wis. He is a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Madison, Wis., where he ushered and was a leader with the Lutheran Pioneers. He is currently a member of St. John's Lutheran in Kendall.
On Dec. 18, 1965, Larry married Rita Bray, the love of his life. Together they raised three children, Gregory, Michael and Cindy.
Larry, better known as "Moon" or "Uncle Lar," was a kind, down to earth person, who never spoke a bad word about anyone. He enjoyed hunting, camping, cutting wood, watching TV, roller skating in his younger days and being "on the farm." He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Union, Local 139 and Kendall American Legion Post #309.
In death he will be reunited with his son, Greg, who passed away in 1989. Also, preceding him in death are his parents, Frank and Gladys Mullen; his parents-in-law, Nelson and Opal (Malosh) Bray; and his aunt, Margaret (Butch) Kiel.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rita; his son, Michael (Jodi Greenwood); his daughter, Cindy; one aunt, Beatrice Burkhalter; and his sister, Vicki (Robert) Kenngott. He is also survived by Jodi's daughter, Katelyn (Tom) Statz, their daughter, Raelynn, and Jodi's son, Garret; sisters-in-law, Pat (Verlyn) Brey, Nina Wendland, Pat Williams; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by Kendall American Legion Post #309. Friends and relatives may call one hour before the service.
The family requests memorials be given in Larry's honor to the restoration of Glenwood Park, payable to Village of Kendall, 219 W Railroad St, Kendall, Wis., 54638, with notation for Park Fund. To send flowers to the family of Larry P. Mullen, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Larry
in memory of Larry
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 26, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.