Larry McKnight

HAYWARD, Wis. -- Larry McKnight, currently of Hayward passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward. He was born July 20, 1936, in Memphis, Mo., the son of Leslie and Lorraine (Spurgeon) McKnight.

He received his bachelor's degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and his master's degree from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minn. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Larry married Mary Kay Harder June 14, 1956, at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, S.C.

Larry taught Spanish and physical education and coached various sports in Loves Park, Rock Ridge and Erie, all in Illinois. After retirement, Larry and his wife owned and operated Larry's Landing in Trempealeau. Larry enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing tennis and being with his dogs. He enjoyed Florida in the winter. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and the Wisconsin Badgers.

He is survived by his three children, Susan Kay (Ray) Schafer of Hayward, Kerry Lee Paarmann of Mankato, Minn., and Kelly (Margaret) James McKnight of Ashland, Wis.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Kay; his son-in-law, Neil Paarmann; and his brother, Charles McKnight.

All services and interment will be held privately.

Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at .

