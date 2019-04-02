Larry Jon Lee
April 02, 2019

Larry Jon Lee, 74, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. In accordance with his wishes no services will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 3, 2019
in memory of Larry
