Larry W. Johnson

Larry W. Johnson, 78, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Galesville, to Merlin "Chip" and Kathleen (Zeman) Johnson. On Feb. 20, 1960, Larry was united in marriage to Marcella Bue in Black River Falls.

Larry worked for WKBT for 45 years in various positions. He was best known as the weatherman.

Survivors include his three children, Paul Johnson of La Crosse, Christopher Johnson of Onalaska and Laura (Robert) Burgett of La Crosse; two grandchildren, Kayla (Joshua) Miller and Tyler Burgett of La Crosse; three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jensen and Evelyn Miller; a brother, Bruce Johnson of Cape Cod, Mass.; three sisters, Pam (Terry) Sommer of Kenosha, Wis., Starr Olson of Oak Creek, Wis., and Dawn Smith of Cassville, Wis.; an uncle and aunt, Gaylord and Mable Johnson of Port Edwards, Wis.; special friends, Carl and Diane Viner and family of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a brother, Robert Johnson; his stepmother, Rose Alyce (Bruley) Johnson; and his stepfather, Leonard Olson.

In accordance with Larry's wishes, his body will be cremated and no services are being held. Larry's family would like to give special thanks to the Benedictine Staff for the excellent care he was given. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice of organization. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at .