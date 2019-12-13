Follow story
Larry Laverne Johnson
December 13, 2019
Larry Laverne Johnson
ONALASKA -- Larry Laverne Johnson, 66, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
