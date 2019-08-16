Follow story
Larry E. Haar
August 16, 2019
Larry E. Haar
HOLMEN -- Larry E. Haar, 74, of Holmen passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A celebration of life will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. For online condolences and a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
