Larry Lee Budnik
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Larry Lee Budnik

March 23, 2019

Larry Lee Budnik Larry Lee Budnik
Minocqua, Wis. -- Larry Lee Budnik, 71, of Minocqua passed away March 23, 2019, after a short hard-fought battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on his birthday, Sunday, April 28, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sunday in the funeral home. Larry will be missed, but in his own words, "It is, what it is."
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Larry
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 20, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.