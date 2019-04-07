Follow story
Larry James Baribeau
April 07, 2019
Larry James Baribeau
Larry James Baribeau, 77, was called home by his Lord and Savior Sunday, April 7, 2019, while being surrounded by his loving family at St. Marys Hospital Mayo in Rochester, Minn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Tomah. Father Kyle Laylan and Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will con-celebrate. Burial will be held at a later date at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a 4 p.m. rosary, Friday, April 12, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 10, 2019
