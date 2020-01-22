Follow story
Lance Clifford Webb
January 22, 2020
Lance Clifford Webb
BRICE PRAIRIE -- Lance Clifford Webb, 70, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at The Gathering Place in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A full obituary is available at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
