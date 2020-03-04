Lance E. Schmitt

ONALASKA -- Lance E. Schmitt, 48, of Onalaska died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at University Hospital in Madison, Wis., from complications following heart surgery performed at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born March 9, 1971, to Dean and Lorraine Schmitt of Fountain City, Wis.

He grew up in Onalaska and graduated from Aquinas High School, where he was a state champion wrestler. In 2018, he was awarded the Aquinas Blugold Wrestling Legacy Award. On Oct. 14, 2006, he married Sara Mathis of Waukon, Iowa, in La Crosse. Lance owned Schmitt Builders in Onalaska. He was an accomplished carpenter and worked with his brother, Lee. His passions were his children, enjoying mornings and getting them ready for school and on the bus. He also enjoyed trips up North to the Wessleys, trout fishing, taking walks with Sara and Coco, playing cards with friends and family, and cruising back-roads. Everybody loved Lance for his playful pranks, his strong, helping hands and his easy-going nature. He was a frequent visitor to local watering holes and made many friends during these adventures. Lance will be greatly missed.

Lance is survived by his wife, Sara (Mathis); his children, Wessley and Avery Schmitt, both at home; sister, Lisa; and brother, Lee (Erin) Schmitt, Onalaska; father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Kathy Mathis, Waukon; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Dwayne) Durham of Centerville, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Eric Mathis of Marion, Iowa; nephews, Adam, Carson, Conner; and niece, Maggie; dear friends, Scott (Erin) Wessley, Todd (Amy) English; and many other relatives, neighbors and friends. Lance's family would like to acknowledge the kindness and support from Renee Thies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Lorraine Schmitt.

Consistent with Lance's caring spirit and willingness to help others, he has become a hero to many through organ donation.

A funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Patrick's Parish, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, March 10, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will also be from 4 p.m. until the time of Mass, Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.