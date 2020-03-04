Lance Edward Schmitt
Lance Edward Schmitt

March 04, 2020

Lance Edward Schmitt Lance Edward Schmitt
ONALASKA -- Lance Edward Schmitt, 48, of Onalaska passed away of cardiac complications Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at UW-Hospital in Madison, Wis. A funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday March 11, at St. Patrick's Church in Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 10, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. There will also be a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral at St. Patrick's church. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
