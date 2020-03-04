Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lance Edward Schmitt
March 04, 2020
Lance Edward Schmitt
ONALASKA -- Lance Edward Schmitt, 48, of Onalaska passed away of cardiac complications Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at UW-Hospital in Madison, Wis. A funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday March 11, at St. Patrick's Church in Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 10, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. There will also be a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral at St. Patrick's church. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
ONALASKA -- Lance Edward Schmitt, 48, of Onalaska passed away of cardiac complications Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at UW-Hospital in Madison, Wis. A funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday March 11, at St. Patrick's Church in Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 10, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. There will also be a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral at St. Patrick's church. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Lance
in memory of Lance
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 07, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.