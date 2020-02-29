Follow story
Lance Campbell
October 08, 1959 - February 29, 2020
Lance Campbell
Lance Campbell, 60, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was born to Richard and Beatrice (Clark) Campbell in Sioux City, Iowa, Oct. 8, 1959.
Survivors are his brothers, Colin and Patrick Campbell of Sioux City, Iowa, Bill of Trempealeau; sisters, Ann Campbell of La Crosse, Cecilia Lehrke of Holmen, Lillie (Mike) Zoeller of Trempealeau; a sister-in-law, Mary (Dave) Shaw of Belgium, Wis.; and a brother-in-law, Paul Hunt of Oklahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Burns and Shawn Campbell; a brother-in-law, Joe Lehrke; and a sister, Sharon Hunt of Oklahoma.
A celebration of life will be private celebration from First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave., S., La Crosse, with Pastor Roger Sachs officiating.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on March 21, 2020
